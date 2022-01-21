EKU football adds five football layers for spring practice

Four defensive players on the list

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – The Eastern Kentucky football program welcomed five newcomers to the roster for the spring semester, head coach Walt Wells announced Friday.

Four of the additions come on the defensive side of the ball with one safety, one defensive back, one linebacker, and one defensive lineman. On offense, EKU added an offensive lineman. All five were on FBS rosters during the 2021 season.

“We’re excited to bring these young men here to EKU,” said Wells. “All five of them are great additions to our team and bring experience and maturity. The ability to have them here to compete in the spring is crucial for our program.”

K’Rojhn Calbert | OL | 6-5 | 325 | McMinnville, Tenn./Tennessee

Played in 32 games from 2018-20 for the Volunteers

Spent time at both tackle and guard

Made five starts at right tackle during the 2019 season, including the Gator Bowl

Helped Tennessee go 4-1 in his five starts

Did not allow a sack and allowed just two pressures in 2020

Member of the 2020-21 VOLeaders Academy

Marquae Kirkendoll | DB | 6-0 | 184 | Chicago, Ill./New Mexico

Played in 16 games over the last two seasons for the Lobos

Part of a UNM secondary that held five teams to under 200 yards passing

Mountain West All-Academic selection in 2020

Chase Lasater | ILB | 6-2 | 236 | Orange Park, Fla./Florida Atlantic

Appeared in 25 games for the Owls

Part of two Conference USA championship teams

Racked up 72 tackles and forced two fumbles during the 2020 season

Made career-high seven tackles for loss in 2021

Tallied seven tackles and two fumble recoveries at the 2020 Montgomery Bowl

Career-high 15 tackles against Georgia Southern in 2020

Led team with 11 tackles in his first collegiate start against Charlotte

David Reynolds | DE | 6-4 | 245 | Nashville, Tenn./Florida International

Played in 16 games over the last three seasons for the Panthers

Tallied multiple tackles in each of his last three games in 2021

Made career-high three tackles against North Texas

Recorded stops in 10 different games for FIU

Appeared in nine games as a true freshman

Registered seven tackles, an interception, and a pass deflection in 2019

Mike Smith Jr. | S | 6-0 | 200 | Jacksonville, Fla./Appalachian State

Appeared in 20 games over the last two seasons for the Mountaineers

Saw action at defensive back and special teams

Played in 2021 Sun Belt championship game

Appeared in two bowl games

