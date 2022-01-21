EKU football adds five football layers for spring practice
Four defensive players on the list
RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – The Eastern Kentucky football program welcomed five newcomers to the roster for the spring semester, head coach Walt Wells announced Friday.
Four of the additions come on the defensive side of the ball with one safety, one defensive back, one linebacker, and one defensive lineman. On offense, EKU added an offensive lineman. All five were on FBS rosters during the 2021 season.
“We’re excited to bring these young men here to EKU,” said Wells. “All five of them are great additions to our team and bring experience and maturity. The ability to have them here to compete in the spring is crucial for our program.”
K’Rojhn Calbert | OL | 6-5 | 325 | McMinnville, Tenn./Tennessee
- Played in 32 games from 2018-20 for the Volunteers
- Spent time at both tackle and guard
- Made five starts at right tackle during the 2019 season, including the Gator Bowl
- Helped Tennessee go 4-1 in his five starts
- Did not allow a sack and allowed just two pressures in 2020
- Member of the 2020-21 VOLeaders Academy
Marquae Kirkendoll | DB | 6-0 | 184 | Chicago, Ill./New Mexico
- Played in 16 games over the last two seasons for the Lobos
- Part of a UNM secondary that held five teams to under 200 yards passing
- Mountain West All-Academic selection in 2020
Chase Lasater | ILB | 6-2 | 236 | Orange Park, Fla./Florida Atlantic
- Appeared in 25 games for the Owls
- Part of two Conference USA championship teams
- Racked up 72 tackles and forced two fumbles during the 2020 season
- Made career-high seven tackles for loss in 2021
- Tallied seven tackles and two fumble recoveries at the 2020 Montgomery Bowl
- Career-high 15 tackles against Georgia Southern in 2020
- Led team with 11 tackles in his first collegiate start against Charlotte
David Reynolds | DE | 6-4 | 245 | Nashville, Tenn./Florida International
- Played in 16 games over the last three seasons for the Panthers
- Tallied multiple tackles in each of his last three games in 2021
- Made career-high three tackles against North Texas
- Recorded stops in 10 different games for FIU
- Appeared in nine games as a true freshman
- Registered seven tackles, an interception, and a pass deflection in 2019
Mike Smith Jr. | S | 6-0 | 200 | Jacksonville, Fla./Appalachian State
- Appeared in 20 games over the last two seasons for the Mountaineers
- Saw action at defensive back and special teams
- Played in 2021 Sun Belt championship game
- Appeared in two bowl games
Fans are invited to attend EKU’s Signing Day event at the Alumni Auxiliary Gym on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 6:45 p.m to hear from head coach Walt Wells and members of EKU’s signing class.