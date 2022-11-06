DST ends tonight, but the November warmth does not.

It was a windy and warm Saturday across the region. A strong south wind pushed temps into the middle 70’s across the region, just a few degrees shy of the record high for the date.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour before bed tonight as DST comes to an end for the season.

Despite the passage of a front, temps look to remain quite mild this week with the real cold air locked in place over the Northern Tier and into Canada for the time being.

SUNDAY: AM shower possible then clearing. Remaining warm. High 72°

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 70°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 67°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 73°

Finally, the arrival of a strong cold front on Friday looks to bring us a chance for some more showers. However, more importantly, it will be followed by MUCH cooler conditions with highs not escaping the 40’s on Saturday.

This pattern shift looks to keep most of the Continental US on the chilly side through the middle of the month.

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell