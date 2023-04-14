After 5 straight days of incredible weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky we finally saw a few changes to end the week on Friday as an upper low drifted across the region. We did get to enjoy some bonus sunshine through the morning hours Friday before the storms cranked up and drifted from southeast to northwest. With the added sunshine, temperatures overachieved yet again as highs reached the mid and upper 70s in many spots.

It looks like we’ll be in between systems on Saturday so most locations should be dry and warm under a mix of clouds and sunshine. As southwest winds pick up as the cold front to our west approaches, afternoon highs should surge back into the upper 70s so the unseasonably warm weather will be around for one more day before we see a quick cool down.

Clouds will increase Saturday night and into early Sunday with rain and storms arriving in the early morning hours. It appears with the timing of the frontal passage that thunderstorms will be possible along with rain showers with the best shot at a stronger storms along and east of I-75. Temperatures will surge into the low 70s before dropping back into the 60s by the end of the day. There should be a lot of wind around with gusts 35 to 40 miles per hour at times.

The big story to kick of next week will be much cooler air to go along with more wind through the day on Monday. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the mid-50s for highs, plus tack on a brisk northwest wind with gusts 35 to 40 miles per hour and it will definitely feel cool to chilly!

The good news is that this will be a brief cool down as we see milder/warmer air build back into Central and Eastern Kentucky pretty quickly next week. A warm front will arc through the Ohio Valley by Wednesday, taking our temperatures from the low 60s for highs Tuesday all the way back into the mid to upper 70s beginning Wednesday. Have a great weekend!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Early showers/storms, drier late. Lows in the mid-50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper-70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase, rain and storms late. Lows in the upper-50s.