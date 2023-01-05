Drier and cooler end to the week

After a rainy and warm start to the week, we will be drying out and cooler to end the week. Lexington experienced the wettest first four days of the year on record totaling 3.63″ since Sunday. Records in Lexington date back to the 1870s. There is a chance of a light shower and two this afternoon and evening but the majority of the day will be dry.

Afternoon high temperatures on Thursday will reach the upper 40s near 50. This is cooler than it has been but still slightly above average for this time of the year. As previously mentioned, there is a slight chance of a quick shower or two to end the day on Thursday as a weak disturbance passes to our north.

A snowflake or two can’t be ruled out overnight thanks to this same system. Overnight lows will fall into the low-30s leading to a frosty start for many Friday morning. Temperatures will cooler once again on Friday as a colder airmass sets in. High temperatures will struggle to reach the low-to-mid 40s both Friday and Saturday.

The weekend looks to be cool and gloomy across central and eastern Kentucky. Saturday morning there will be a chance of snow showers and a rain/snow mix before everything transitions to a cold rain for the afternoon hours. We aren’t expecting any accumulation with this but don’t be surprised to look out your window early Saturday and see some snowflakes flying. This cold rain will be light in nature and lightly taper off late Saturday night. Light rain returns for Sunday into Sunday night as well before this system exits the region on Monday.

We are tracking another weak disturbance on Tuesday of next week as well. Light rain and the chance of a brief rain/snow mix will be possible once again. Seasonable temperatures will remain in place next week as well. We aren’t anticipating any large temperature swings over the next week unlike what we have seen over the last two weeks.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a PM sprinkle or two possible. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few snowflakes. Lows in the low 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 40s.