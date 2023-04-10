It was a beautiful start to this second week of April across Central and Eastern Kentucky with sunshine and highs into the upper 60s and low 70s. The good news is that the pleasant and tranquil weather for hang around much of this week! It took several days to scour out the cloud cover from the end of last week and we finally made in time for Easter Sunday. This set us up for some delightful sunset pictures late on Sunday.

Temperatures are slowly but surely going to rise in the coming days with just ideal weather for this time in April. Given how active our weather pattern has been of late, it will be a nice change of pace with quiet weather into the mid-week. It’s pretty rare to string several sunny and warm days together this time in April so take advantage while you can.

High pressure will be firmly in control across the Mid-Atlantic heading into the late week, so the return flow will help push afternoon highs into the mid to upper 70s both Wednesday and Thursday with more sunshine. There is a wave of low pressure that will drift northward and weaken into Friday, but an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

By the upcoming weekend, the mild temperatures will hang on with highs in the mid-70s despite some clouds and a few isolated storms possible on Saturday. A cold front will make a run for the Ohio Valley on Sunday, so that looks to be our best chance of rain over the next week with some cooler air expected in the front’s wake by next Monday. Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the mid-40s.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and very pleasant. Highs in the low-70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, another cool night. Lows in the mid-40s.