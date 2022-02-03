Corbin defensive back latest to sign with EKU

Four-star Treyveon Longmire joins Colonels program

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky head football coach Walt Wells announced Wednesday the addition of one more recruit to the program’s 2022 signing class, giving EKU 15 newcomers in the class.

The latest Colonel signee is Treyveon Longmire from Corbin, Ky., a 6-foot-2, 175-pound product of Corbin H.S. Classified as a four-star athlete, Longmire is rated as the third-best player in the state of Kentucky and the 24th-ranked-ranked athlete in the nation according to 247 Sports. Rivals has Longmire ranked as the fourth-best player in the state and the 29th-ranked defensive back in the country.

“Treyveon is a great addition to us and completes what we feel is a very strong recruiting class,” said Wells. “He’s an outstanding athlete and we’re excited to have him become a Colonel.”

Longmire held offers from 20 FBS programs, including Kentucky, Michigan, and Cincinnati, before deciding on EKU.

Longmire is the 10th defender inked by the Colonels, joining two defensive backs, two defensive linemen, four linebackers, and a safety.