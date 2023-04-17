It was a very breezy and cool start to the week across Central and Eastern Kentucky with an upper level low spinning across the Great Lakes. Winds gusted 35 to 40 miles per hour at times and even with some sunshine re-appearing across the board, we still saw our afternoon highs into the upper 50s and low 60s…a good 8 to 10 degrees below average. Even though we are set up for a chilly start to Tuesday, there should be enough wind and dry air to keep the air mixed up to avoid an major frost issues. However, just to be on the safe side A Frost Advisory is out for the Bluegrass Region northward, including Lexington until 9am Tuesday morning

We start to climb the ladder quickly rolling into Tuesday with full sunshine and a breezy west wind pumping dry air into the region. This will allow afternoon highs to recover into the upper 60s and low 70s despite early morning lows into the 30s. This fast warming trend is going to continue for the mid to late week.

Our best 2 days this week will be Wednesday and Thursday as we get a nice surge of unseasonably warm air back here in the Ohio Valley. A warm front will arc through and move to our north early Wednesday allowing a southwest wind to usher in the summer-like air. Highs through the mid-week will be in the upper 70s and low 80s so you’ll want to spend as much time outside as possible given how nice it should be.

A cold front will make a run at the commonwealth as we close out the week and head into the upcoming weekend. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday with afternoon highs in the low 70s due to the clouds and rain around. The unsettled weather will carry over into the weekend as a wave of low pressure riding along the front from the southwest will keep some rain and storms in play for Saturday with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Our roller coaster ride of temperatures keeps going over the next week or so with the aforementioned warm-up mid-week followed by some cooler air to close out the weekend. Highs should only be in the mid-50s on Sunday but luckily the cooler air won’t hang around long. We might have another frost potential though into early next Monday morning.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, breezy and cold. Lows in the mid-30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and milder. Highs in the upper-60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, pleasantly cool. Lows in the mid-40s.