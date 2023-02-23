We squeezed in one more spring-like day on Thursday with afternoon highs surging into the mid to upper 70s across Central and Eastern Kentucky ahead of a cold front which will be a game changer for the end of the week. Much cooler air relatively speaking will filter in for Friday and we could even see a few showers here and there during the overnight hours into early Friday behind the departing cold front. Speaking of showers, we saw some solid rain late Thursday night, which helped produce a bit of fog around sunrise Thursday.

You’ll definitely feel the difference stepping outside on Friday with temperatures much more like February across the region. However it is all relative considering that afternoon highs should be into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees Friday, which is on par for this time of the year. A northwest breeze and a few scattered clouds may make it feel a touch cooler than that at least during the day.

Heading into the weekend, it looks a bit unsettled but not a washout by any means as a few waves of low pressure slide by to our south. Just keep the rain gear handy and you may need it from time to time with the best chances for showers being across our southern Kentucky counties, closer to the energy. Afternoon highs should jump a few degrees Saturday into the low 50s with a better recovery for Sunday as highs reach the upper 50s

We are keeping an eye on another potentially significant system that could impact the Ohio Valley to kick off next week. It looks like another wind event with gusts 40 to 45 miles per hour which will bring another round of mild air along with thunderstorms, with a few strong storms on the table. Heavy rain may be possible and given the saturated ground across kentucky, we could see some additional flooding issues so stay tuned!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers end, breezy and colder. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and pleasantly cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase, a late sprinkle. Lows in the mid 30s.