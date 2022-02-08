Continued Nice

We had another day of abundant sunshine. We warmed even further, 50s again for some. We have a few systems affecting us this week, but their impacts look small. Generally a quiet week. The best rain chance looks late week.

Tonight: More clouds later, a low of 33. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 50. Southwest winds 10-15 mph.

Thursday- Mostly sunny and a seasonal high of 44.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, southwest winds warming us to a high of 56

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers, a high of 44.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a chilly high of 35.

Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 40.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a high of 47

*Today in weather history

In 1971-7″ of snow in Flemingsburg, 5.5″ for London. In 2001, NWS Jackson office recorded 72 degrees both the 8th & 9th (records). 71 for Somerset and Quicksand, KY.