Continued Cold, Warmth Is Not Far Though

We had some nice sun, not nice temperatures. A cold northwest wind, and temperatures in the 30s all day. Upper teens tonight. A sunny, but still chilly Monday. Highs in the 30s again. Near 50 Tuesday. 60s possible Wednesday-Thursday. Rain enters the forecast Wednesday night through Thursday.

Tonight: Partly-mostly cloudy and a low of 17.

Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 37.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a high of 53

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 61.

Wednesday night: Cloudy with a chance of showers at 40%.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers. A high of 56.

Friday: Likely dry and colder. A high of 37

Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder. A high of 47.