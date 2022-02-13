Continued Cold, Warmth Is Not Far Though
We had some nice sun, not nice temperatures. A cold northwest wind, and temperatures in the 30s all day. Upper teens tonight. A sunny, but still chilly Monday. Highs in the 30s again. Near 50 Tuesday. 60s possible Wednesday-Thursday. Rain enters the forecast Wednesday night through Thursday.
Tonight: Partly-mostly cloudy and a low of 17.
Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 37.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a high of 53
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 61.
Wednesday night: Cloudy with a chance of showers at 40%.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers. A high of 56.
Friday: Likely dry and colder. A high of 37
Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder. A high of 47.