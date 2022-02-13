Continued Cold, Warmth Is Not Far Though

Jeff Andrews,

HeadlinesWe had some nice sun, not nice temperatures.   A cold northwest wind, and temperatures in the 30s all day.  Upper teens tonight.  A sunny, but still chilly Monday.  Highs in the 30s again.  Near 50 Tuesday.  60s possible Wednesday-Thursday.  Rain enters the forecast Wednesday night through Thursday.

Tonight:  Partly-mostly cloudy and a low of 17.

Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 37.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a high of 53

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 61.

Wednesday night: Cloudy with a chance of showers at 40%.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers.  A high of 56.

Friday: Likely dry and colder. A high of 37

Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder.  A high of 47.

