Continued Cold To Finish Out The Weekend

We had a blustery Saturday. Clouds, a northwest wind, and temperatures in the 30s all day. Upper teens tonight. A sunny, but chilly Sunday. Highs in the 30s again. We could see stray flurries or a dusting of light snow at times on Sunday. Mostly sunny Monday but still 30s. Near 50 Tuesday. 60s possible Wednesday-Friday. Rain enters the forecast Wednesday night through Thursday.

Tonight: Cloudy and a low of 18.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and a chilly high of 32. Some light snow is possible at times during the day.

Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 37.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a high of 52

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 64.

Wednesday night: Cloudy with a chance of showers at 40%.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers. A high of 59.

Friday: a 40% chance of rain and a high of 57.

*Today in weather history

in 2014, parts of southeastern KY, Harlan, Pike and Letcher counties, saw around 10″ of snow.

Lexington set a record for this date with 73 degrees in 1938. 3.4″ of snow in 1982.

1958 – Snow blanketed northern Florida, with Tallahassee reporting a record 2.8 inches. A ship in the Gulf of Mexico, 25 miles south of Fort Morgan AL, reported zero visibility in heavy snow on the afternoon of the 12th. (12th-13th) (The Weather Channel)

1960 – A snowstorm in the Deep South produced more than a foot of snow in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. (David Ludlum)

1987 – A storm in the eastern U.S. produced high winds from North Carolina to Maine. A storm in the western U.S. produced up to thirty inches of snow in the Sierra Nevada Range of California. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1988 – A classic “nor’easter” formed off the Carolina coast and intensified as it moved up the Atlantic coast bringing heavy snow to the northeastern U.S. Totals ranged up to 26 inches at Camden NY and Chester MA. Arctic cold gripped the north central U.S. Duluth MN was the cold spot in the nation with a low of 32 degrees below zero. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)