Colder conditions sets in heading into the weekend

After three straight days of well above average temperatures, colder conditions arrive just in time for the weekend

Colder temperatures are in store for the remainder of the workweek after strong storms moved through eastern Kentucky on Wednesday. High temperatures on Thursday will be just below average into the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected, with some sunshine peaking through during the midday. Also, a few showers will be possible during the afternoon. Rain chances are generally low today, but a few showers can’t be ruled out.

Friday will be even colder across central and eastern Kentucky. More clouds than sunshine and a few off and on showers are in the forecast for the final Friday of March. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 40s thanks to the blanket of cloud cover.

Saturday will be the coldest day of the week ahead. Temperatures will struggle to reach the low 40s and likely stay in the 30s for much of the day. A few snowflakes can be expected for areas in eastern Kentucky.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY: More clouds than sunshine, a few rain showers possible. Highs in the mid-50s. 10-20 MPH winds, with gusts upwards of 30-35 MPH.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and chilly. Lows in the mid-to-upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, a few rain showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s.