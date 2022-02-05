Cold Tonight & A Continued Thaw Sunday

We had a decent amount of sun to thaw us a bit today. More so Sunday as we switch to southerly winds. We have a few systems affecting us next week, but their impacts look small. Generally a quiet week.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold, a low of 14. Light southeast winds.

Sunday: Better. Mostly sunny and a high of 40.

Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 43.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 41

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 46.

Thursday- Partly sunny and a 30% chance of rain. A high of 44.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain, and a high of 45

Saturday: Partly cloudy and a high of 48

*Today in weather history

70s across eastern Kentucky on this date in 2008. Jackson and London hit 71 and 70 respectively. 66 in Lexington. The record is 68. The record snow depth for Lexington on this date is 11″ in 1998.