Cold start to the week ahead of late Wednesday storms

Temperatures remain well below average on Monday ahead of a storm threat late Wednesday night

After a weekend of below average temperatures, the cold pattern continues on Monday. Highs will only reach the mid-40s, well below our average highs in the low 60s. Clouds will increase heading into the evening hours. This will allow temperatures overnight to be a bit warmer than they were last night, right around freezing for most areas. Cloudy and chilly conditions continue on Tuesday. A few showers will be possible, mainly for areas north of I-64 in the afternoon/evening hours.

Warm and windy conditions quickly take over for your Wednesday. Temperatures in the morning will start off in the mid-50s for many, the warmest its been at anytime since last week. This is ahead of a strong-t0-severe thunderstorm threat late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. I-75 westward through the I-65 corridor is under a Level 1 Severe Risk for Wednesday through Wednesday night. The bulk of the severe weather will be concentrated towards the deep south, including a large portion of Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi which is already under a Level 3 out of 5 Severe Risk.

ABC 36 Hour Forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s. Light NW breeze in the afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase, chilly. Lows near the freezing mark.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and a few afternoon hours. Highs in the upper 40s.