Cold pattern continues ahead of a weekend warm-up

Early season snowfall

Winter made an early arrival to the Bluegrass on Tuesday as many areas saw their first snow of the season. The city of Lexington tied the 4th earliest snowfall on record. London broke the previous record for earliest snowfall that was set back on October 25th, 1962.

Mid-week forecast

Chilly conditions will continue for Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will climb into low-to-mid 50s. Skies will be clearing throughout the day, but a stout westerly breeze will keep conditions feeling chilly despite the sun. Tonight will be the coldest day of the week. Temperatures will be dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s. If skies remain clear and winds die down, we could see some valleys dipping into the mid 20s. Temps continue to improve on Thursday. We will stay around 10 degrees below average, but afternoon highs will make a run at the upper 50s.

Warmer into the weekend

Temperatures will be climbing into the weekend. Friday we will return to near average, before climbing above average for the weekend. We will be remaining dry as well as the weekend forecast is shaping up to be fantastic. Highs in the mid-70s and mostly sunny skies, it doesn’t get much better than that for late October. The breeze will start to pick up on Sunday which could lead to an increased fire risk. Much of central Kentucky continues to see worsening drought conditions. The drought in combination with a dry and warm airmass will make it easy for any fire to spread. Keep that in mind for the weekend plans! Much needed rain is in the forecast for next week as another cold front is set to move through the region. Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for more details.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low-to-mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and quiet. Highs in the upper 50s.