It turned into an icy final morning of January across Central and Eastern Kentucky with some light freezing rain creating some travel issues as expected for the morning commute. Luckily the ice accretion wasn’t a significant amount so we didn’t see another issues with trees and power lines and the ice on the ground made for some pretty photos around the area.

Another wave of energy is going to swing through the southern part of the region Tuesday evening and into the early hours of the beginning of February so more wintry mix is on the table, especially for areas of Southern Kentucky. All modes of wintry weather are on the table down south with a better chance of snow on the northern fridge up toward the Bluegrass Region. With some slick travel possible Wednesday morning, a Winter Weather Advisory is out for much of Central and Eastern Kentucky until 7am Wednesday morning.

We should see a mix of clouds and sunshine on Wednesday as weak high pressure drifts by to our north. After starting out in the low 20s, temperatures will struggle to recover into the mid and upper 30s with additional cloud cover expected to move in late in the day.

Yet another wave of energy will slide by to our south early on Groundhog Day and even though many of the major models want to keep the moisture to the south, our “in-house” data is trying to throw a quick wintry mix across the far southern Kentucky counties early Thursday with just clouds farther north.

A dry cold front will slide through as we close out the week on Friday so expect a return of some nice sunshine but it will definitely be cold! Afternoon highs will struggle to even get above freezing with highs in the low 30s as a pretty cold air-mass settles in. Luckily the cold air won’t last long as the high slides by to our east so by the end of the weekend temperatures should surge back into the low 50s for highs as our roller coaster ride of temperatures continues.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cold with snow/wintry mix, especially south. Lows in the low-20s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cold. Highs in the low to mid-30s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase, another cold night. Lows in the upper-20s.