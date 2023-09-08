It was a somewhat dreary finish to the week across Central and Eastern Kentucky on Friday as some low cloudiness drifted into the area as expected. Some cooler air higher up in the atmosphere and enough warmth at the surface is the recipe for this type of weather pattern as we transition into the cooler season. Afternoon highs were held in check into the upper 70s and we even saw a few spotty showers in isolated locations. There was a bit of fog around daybreak Friday, which was a bit dense in spots but otherwise it was a pretty quiet end to this first full week of September.

Expect more of the same heading into the weekend as the low to mid-level cloud cover hangs tough across the area. With some upper level energy sliding across Eastern Kentucky on the west side of a surface low, we could see a few isolated showers from time to time…and a rumble of thunder isn’t off the table both Saturday and Sunday. The good news is that temperatures should remain comfortable with afternoon highs in the upper 70s thanks to the cloud cover. While it shouldn’t be a wash-out for any outdoor activities, you’ll definitely want to take the rain gear if you are heading to Kroger Field for Kentucky and EKU Saturday at 3pm since that isolated shower chance is in play. Don’t forget there are no umbrellas allowed inside the stadium.

Looking ahead to next week, a cold front will drop into the Ohio Valley by the middle part of next week. We should start the week out dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s Monday so that looks to be our nicest day of the period. Rain and storm chances will increase Tuesday and end as a few showers on the back side of the front Wednesday. This front will usher in some additional “fall-like” air as afternoon highs hang into low 70s Wednesday and Thursday with early morning lows in the low 50s. One good thing about that cold front is it should help steer powerful Hurricane Lee (which is out in the Atlantic) away from the east coast of the U.S. but obviously this bares watching as any changes could in the speed of both systems could have an impact of the storms position.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and pleasant. Lows in the mid-60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, still comfy. Lows in the low-60s.