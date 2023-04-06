We went from summer to early spring in short order across Central and Eastern Kentucky as a strong cold front blew through the area late Wednesday and into early Thursday. Temperatures surged into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday for afternoon highs ahead of the front with a much different scenario Thursday. With low clouds, a north wind and some moisture riding up and over the front…temperatures struggled into the upper 40s and low 50s for highs so most locations were anywhere between 30 to 40 degrees cooler as a result!

Even though the shower chances will shift south as the frontal boundary settles across the Mid-South, the low to mid level cloud cover will be tough to scour out on Friday, which is pretty typical scenario this time of the year. Add in a brisk northeast wind gusting to 25 miles per hour and it will feel pretty cool to close out the week. Hopefully we’ll see a few peeks of sunshine during the afternoon, but highs will struggle to reach the mid to upper 50s, Keep that in mind if you are heading out to Keeneland for the opening of the Spring Meet, dress accordingly!

There is better news as we head into the upcoming Easter weekend. High pressure will eventually camp out to our northeast and provide enough dry air to bring some sunshine and slightly milder air back into Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect more lingering clouds for awhile on Saturday before more sun returns later in the day. Easter Sunday looks quite pleasant with additional sunshine, lighter winds and afternoon highs back into the mid-60s.

Our dry weather trend will continue through much of next week, which is a nice change given the active pattern of late. Temperatures will slowly climb the ladder with afternoon highs working back through the low and mid-70s by next Wednesday and Thursday!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers south. Lows in the low-40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper-50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: More clouds and cool. Lows in the low-40s.