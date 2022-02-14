Citizens Police Academy returns to Georgetown in March
12-week program offers unique insight into police operations, duties, issues
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sign-ups are now open for the Spring 2022 Georgetown Citizens Police Academy. The first class will be held March 8 and classes will continue for 12 weeks each Tuesday at 6 p.m.
If interested in learning about law enforcement and being part of an amazing community organization, check the department’s website HERE for information and applications. The CPA is also an opportunity for community members to engage with department personnel, learn more about the services provided, discuss current issues regarding policing, and ask questions.
Those interested also can call Officer Ryan Hill with questions at 502-863-7826 ext-848 or e-mail him at ryan.hill@georgetownpolice.org.
Classes and subjects covered in the program, which gives participants a unique insight into police operations, include:
Ethics & Expectations of Police Officers
Courtroom Procedures
Use of Force Continuum/Defensive Tactics
Firearms Simulator Training
Traffic Stops
Addictive Behaviors, Drug Recognition & Prevention
Patrol procedures/ Intro to search and seizure
Dispatch 911/ Victim Advocacy
Hostage Negotiations
Special Response Team
Criminal Investigations