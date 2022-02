Citizens Police Academy returns to Georgetown in March

If interested in learning about law enforcement and being part of an amazing community organization, check the department’s website HERE for information and applications. The CPA is also an opportunity for community members to engage with department personnel, learn more about the services provided, discuss current issues regarding policing, and ask questions.

Those interested also can call Officer Ryan Hill with questions at 502-863-7826 ext-848 or e-mail him at ryan.hill@georgetownpolice.org.

Classes and subjects covered in the program, which gives participants a unique insight into police operations, include: