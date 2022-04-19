Chilly Tuesday ahead of late week warm up

Temperatures remain in the 40s and 50s on Tuesday before we warm up to end the week

Yet another chilly day is on the way for your Tuesday. Temperatures fell to the low-to-mid 30s early this morning after only reaching the upper 40s on Monday. The good news is that there will be more sunshine today than their was yesterday. Unfortunately thanks to breezy northwesterly winds, it will still remain chilly throughout the day. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the low-to-mid 50s. Clouds will increase overnight and temperatures will drop into the mid 30s.

We will finally return the 60s for Wednesday afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next system that will bring us the chance of rain showers late Wednesday night into Thursday. Not much rain is anticipated with this system, generally upwards of a quarter of an inch area-wide.

The real warm-up begins on Friday as we will see temperatures soar into the upper 70s. This trend will continue into the weekend as well with low 80s in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday where we could see some of the warmest weather we have seen so far this week. This warm-up won’t last too long though as we are expected to see colder temperatures once again towards middle-to-late next week.

ABC 36 Hour Forecast

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a chilly breeze. Highs in the low-to-mid 50s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph with 25-30 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase overnight. Lows in the mid-30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a late evening shower possible. Highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.