Calm conditions return after Election Day storms

Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet has the latest in your ABC 36 Storm Team forecast

A beautiful Wednesday is on tap across central and eastern Kentucky. Afternoon highs will reach the low-to-mid 70s, while skies will remain mostly sunny. There was dense morning fog early in the morning hours, but that quickly dissipated after sunrise. The first half of Thursday will be calm as well but there will be a few pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon and early evening. This threat is mainly in southern Kentucky, where the showers and storms will fire up before slowly moving northward.

Our next system will be moving in overnight Friday into Saturday where a cold front will swing through the region. Because the front will move in during the late evening and overnight hours, our severe threat will be limited. The front will be moving quick enough to where we shouldn’t deal with too many high water concerns either. Around half an inch to an inch worth of rain is in the forecast, with rain eventually tapering off during the day on Saturday.

A really nice pattern settles in Sunday and will last into much of next week. We aren’t tracking any strong systems pushing the region and outside of pop-up showers and storms in the middle of the week, we should stay dry.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and mild. Highs in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and patchy fog. Lows in the mid-to-upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with late day pop-up showers and storms. Highs in upper 70s.