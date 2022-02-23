Cold and Calm Wednesday ahead of another round of heavy rain

Colder and drier before rain returns overnight

Feeling Colder

After rain and gusty winds moved through the region on Tuesday, drier and colder conditions are on the way for your Wednesday. Waking up this morning temperatures were about 10-20 degrees colder than yesterday morning. This will continue throughout much of the day, while skies will remain cloudy.

More Heavy Rain; Potential Flooding

Attention then turns to another round of rain on the way overnight and into tomorrow. Areas that just saw heavy rain yesterday will see another round of potentially heavier this time around. The main concern will be flooding in southeast Kentucky. These areas have seen 1-2+ inches of rain over the last 36 hours. This is also where the headwaters of the Kentucky River are located. Current river forecasts show river levels reaching flood stage for many areas along the Kentucky River by this weekend. If you live in flood prone areas along the river be prepared for potential high water concerns.

Wintry Weather North

Areas along and north of I-64 could see a brief period of freezing rain late tonight and early Thursday morning. There is a lot of uncertainty on if temperatures will be cold enough at the surface to allow for any ice accretion. The main concern for ice will be north of the Ohio River. Nevertheless, a glaze of ice will be possible for our northern counties.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies, breezy northwesterly winds. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

TONIGHT: Rain for southern Kentucky, with a wintry mix/freezing rain possible for areas north of I-64. Lows in the low-to-mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Brief period of freezing rain possible early, turning to rain late. Heaviest rain in southern Kentucky. Highs in the low 40s for our northern counties, low 50s for our southern counties.