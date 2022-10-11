It was another dandy day Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with sunshine, a few clouds and afternoon highs into the mid to upper 70s. As a south wind picked up, that really helped kick start the warm-up as temperatures dropped into the upper 30s to low 40s for early morning lows with even a few spots of frost in the outlying areas.

Wednesday will feature a taste of late summer as strong southwest winds push highs into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees as a cold front drops through the Ohio Valley. It will be a breezy to windy day with gusts at times over 30 miles per hour. It should be mainly dry during the daylight hours with the best chance of much needed rain coming into the early hours of Thursday.

Even though the severe weather threat is low, we could see a few isolated strong storms although with the front arriving later in the evening that could play to our advantage. Gusty winds and hail are the primary threats, but there is enough turning of the winds with altitude in the lower part of the atmosphere that a spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. It’s not likely but the threat is non-zero so it’s worth mentioning since it’s been awhile since we’ve talked severe storm potential.

Cooler air will filter in as we dry out for the end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Friday morning looks chilly with lows in the upper 30s but we’ve seen that already this fall. It looks like a delightful Friday evening for high school football with pretty comfy temps for mid-October.

The weekend is looking a bit tricky relative to our next rain chances and a possible impact on Kentucky’s football game on Saturday evening. Some of the data wants to bring the first of 2 boundaries in by Saturday evening, which would throw a few showers in the mix so we’ll keep an eye on that. More showers are possible Sunday before a second front brings a re-enforcing shot of chilly air in for early next week. Afternoon highs may only reach the low to mid-50s Monday and Tuesday!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and pleasant. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy and warm, a late storm possible. Highs in the upper-70s to around 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain and storms. Lows in the low to mid-50s.