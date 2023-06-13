It was a nice Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky, even though temperatures remained a bit below average for mid-June thanks to the upper level low hanging just to our north. After another morning with very cool temperatures into the upper 40s, sunshine and a breezy west wind helped push afternoon highs into the mid-70s in most locations which is still 8-10 degrees below where we should be for this time of the year.

The upper low that has been sitting and spinning over the Great Lakes the last couple of days will finally kick eastward into Wednesday. As this occurs, a “spoke” of energy will rotate through the heart of the Ohio Valley so we can’t rule out a few isolated showers mainly along and north of the I-64 corridor. The rest of the area should remain dry with breezy conditions as afternoon highs reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Overall our forecast is looking pretty good for the late week and heading into Father’s Day weekend. Temperatures should finally get back to average under mostly sunny skies on Thursday with low 80s expected across the board. There is a weak boundary that will drop in early Friday but it will essentially be moisture starved with no major change in air-mass behind the front so highs will reach the mid-80s to close out the week and head into the weekend.

It may be another weekend where you’ll want to get your outdoor plans in on Saturday as a wave of energy will drop into the commonwealth on father’s Day, increasing our chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the data is indicating this wave will slow down significantly thus keeping the rain and storm chances around for the “Juneteenth” holiday on Monday and possibly carrying over into Tuesday as well. Afternoon highs will be warm into the low-80s and it will feel a bit muggy with more moisture around. Stay tuned!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, isolated showers north. Highs in the upper-70s to around 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds and mild. Lows in the upper-50s.