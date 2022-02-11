Big Changes For The Weekend
Oh man were the winds whipping! Southwest winds gusting up to 40 mph. The sun was nice and warmed us up. Lexington is near 60 now. We have a system approaching us from the northwest. Winds and warm temperatures are ahead of the cold front. Also light rain tonight. Light snow is possible early Saturday and later Sunday.
Tonight: Light rain the first part of the evening. Maybe some stray snowflakes later. Winds should ease up. Temperatures drop significantly. A low near 29.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of flurries or light snow as we have some lingering low-level moisture. A high of 36. North winds 10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and a chilly high of 32. Some light snow is possible later in the day.
Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 37.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a high of 49
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 59.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely, The rain chance at 80%. A high of 59.
Friday: a 40% chance of rain and a high of 57.
*Today in weather history
Last year (2021) at this time, we had quite a bit of rain over a few days. A surface low (cold front) led to somewhat of an ice storm. Some locations saw .25-.50″ of ice accumulation. Falling trees and power outages were reported. 1999 saw Lexington set a record high for the day of 74. Most likely, no one you know was around in 1910 when Lexington saw 6.8″ of snow.