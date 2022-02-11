Big Changes For The Weekend

Oh man were the winds whipping! Southwest winds gusting up to 40 mph. The sun was nice and warmed us up. Lexington is near 60 now. We have a system approaching us from the northwest. Winds and warm temperatures are ahead of the cold front. Also light rain tonight. Light snow is possible early Saturday and later Sunday.

Tonight: Light rain the first part of the evening. Maybe some stray snowflakes later. Winds should ease up. Temperatures drop significantly. A low near 29.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of flurries or light snow as we have some lingering low-level moisture. A high of 36. North winds 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and a chilly high of 32. Some light snow is possible later in the day.

Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 37.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a high of 49

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 59.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely, The rain chance at 80%. A high of 59.

Friday: a 40% chance of rain and a high of 57.

*Today in weather history

Last year (2021) at this time, we had quite a bit of rain over a few days. A surface low (cold front) led to somewhat of an ice storm. Some locations saw .25-.50″ of ice accumulation. Falling trees and power outages were reported. 1999 saw Lexington set a record high for the day of 74. Most likely, no one you know was around in 1910 when Lexington saw 6.8″ of snow.

1988 – Bitter cold air gripped the north central U.S. Morning lows of 35 degrees below zero at Aberdeen SD, Bismarck ND and International Falls MN were records for the date. Bemidji MN was, officially, the cold spot in the nation with a low of 39 degrees below zero, however, a reading of 42 degrees below zero was reported at Gettysburg SD. In the Northern High Plains Region, Baker MT warmed from 27 degrees below zero to 40 above. (The National Weather Summary)