Big Blue Slam gives fans a chance to save lives, beat Gators

First day features Kroger, Walmart gift cars; KBC looking to slam winter shortages

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On the heels of winter weather forcing blood drive cancellations and shortages, Kentucky Blood Center is hoping UK fans will turn out in force for its annual blood drive competition with LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Florida.

The 14th annual Big Blue Slam is Jan. 24-28 at all Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) donor centers and blood drives, and comes at an important time as the blood centers across the country continue unprecedented blood shortages as the pandemic persists.

In an effort to get an early lead, KBC will offer $15 Kroger or Walmart gift cards to donors who visit one of the six donor centers on Monday, Jan. 24, while supplies last. Kroger gift cards will be given at the Louisville, Lexington and Somerset locations and Walmart gift cards will be given in Pikeville.

“We are excited with the success our Cats have had this season and wins are always fun to be a part of, both on and off the court,” said Mandy Brajuha, Vice President of External Relations. “We want Big Blue fans to secure two wins over Florida – first in this great annual blood battle and then on the hardwood on February 12.”

Kentucky and Florida tied on Day 1 of the 2020 Big Blue Slam competition and Kentucky even fell behind midweek, however UK fans came up big on the final two days of competition to help secure a narrow 1,214-1,177 victory.

Big Blue Slam was created to encourage blood donation during the winter months, when weather and illness can hamper collections. The pandemic and unusually abundant snow this month already has impacted KBC’s ability to collect blood, especially on mobile drives.

As a thank you for saving a life, Kentucky donors will receive a great long-sleeved Big Blue Slam T-shirt.

Donors may give at any KBC mobile blood drive or donor center. KBC donor centers, which are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, are listed below:

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Drive, Louisville

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space allows. There is no wait time to donate after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.

Celebrating more than 50 years of saving lives in Kentucky, KBC is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. KBC provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Pikeville and Somerset.