Beshear uses executive action to legalize medical marijuana possession in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear took action Tuesday afternoon, legalizing medical marijuana possession in Kentucky with two executive orders.

The first, legalizing medical marijuana with the following conditions:

Marijuana must be purchased in the United States, in areas where it’s legal and regulated (Kentuckians will need to keep their receipt)

The amount a person can purchase and use cannot exceed 8 ounces

Must have certification from a licensed healthcare provider showing the person has been diagnosed with at least one of 21 medical conditions (which include cancer, multiple sclerosis, post-traumatic stress disorder, muscular dystrophy or a terminal illness). A copy of the certification must be retained

Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023

The second, regulating the sale of Delta 8 with the following conditions:

Making sure it’s sold and packaged safely

Beshear made the announcement in a 2 p.m. news conference.

He says he’s been a supporter of legalizing medical marijuana for chronic conditions, like for veterans who have PTSD.

Beshear had been working with his Medical Cannabis Advisory for the last several months, exploring the option of executive action after the state’s latest medical marijuana bill stalled in the Senate last spring.

His decision came after nearly 99 percent of Kentuckians said they want medical marijuana legalized, according to a report from the advisory committee.

