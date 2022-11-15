Beshear to make announcement on medical marijuana in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear plans to make an announcement Tuesday about the future of medical marijuana in Kentucky.

Beshear has been working with his Medical Cannabis Advisory for the last several months, exploring the option of executive action after the state’s latest medical marijuana bill stalled in the Senate last spring.

The announcement comes after a poll conducted by the committee earlier this fall found that more than 98 percent of Kentuckians support medical marijuana in the state.

Right now, Kentucky is one of 11 states that have yet to legalize medical marijuana.