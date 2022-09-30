98.64% of Kentuckians want medical marijuana legalized, advisory committee says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nearly 99 percent of Kentuckians want medical marijuana legalized in the state, according to a report from the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee.

Of 3,539 responses to an online feedback form conducted by the advisory committee, 3,491 voiced support for medical marijuana, and 48 voiced opposition. The feedback opportunity concluded on Aug. 12.

Gov. Andy Beshear formed the 17-member advisory committee to travel the state and listen to Kentuckians’ thoughts on medical marijuana after the legislature didn’t pass a bill to legalize it earlier this year.

The committee also held four town halls, where attendees could speak on their personal experiences and opinions. Beshear says over 150 people attended them, and no one spoke in opposition. You can view those meetings by clicking here.

To read the full report, click here.

Beshear says he’s a supporter of legalizing medical marijuana for chronic conditions, like veterans who have PTSD.