Our incredible stretch of quiet spring weather continued across Central and Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday. With abundant sunshine and light winds, the sun really had a chance to do its job (especially with the sun angle continuing to get higher as we go deeper in the month) so we had no trouble overachieving as afternoon highs reached the low and mid-70s. With all the warmth around the last few days, the trees and plants are really starting to burst with colors as the growing season cranks up!

High pressure will continue to dominate much of the eastern part of the country with more sunshine and a southwest wind expected on Wednesday. This combination will help to push afternoon highs into the mid and even upper 70s so it should feel fantastic if you are out and about. The spring meet at Keeneland kicks back in Wednesday after the Easter break and the weather couldn’t be any better for it. If you are lucky enough to enjoy any outdoor activity the next few days, consider yourself lucky and enjoy it!

Expect a few changes late week and into the upcoming weekend as a weakening area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico begins to drift northward, impacting our weather on Friday. We are still looking good on Thursday with more sunshine (which may be filtered by some higher clouds later in the day) and afternoon highs pushing all the way into the upper 70s. We’ll have to dodge a few showers on Friday as the moisture lifts northward, even as the low pressure center continues to weaken out.

It could be a 50/50 weekend across Central and Eastern Kentucky as another frontal boundary moves into the region on Sunday. Saturday looks decent as the bulk of the moisture will remain west of our area so most locations should remain dry and warm with highs into the mid to upper 70s. If you have outdoor plans, make sure that you get them in on Saturday as our rain and storm chances will ramp up to close out the weekend. The clouds and rain will hold our temperatures down into the upper 60s before some cooler air arrives into early next week! Get out and enjoy this great weather while it lasts!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasantly cool. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sun, another beauty. Highs in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and quiet. Lows in the upper-40s to around 50 degrees.