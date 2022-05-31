Another hot and humid forecast for Tuesday ahead of midweek showers and storms

Temperatures will push the upper 80s yet again on Tuesday ahead of storms returning to the forecast late Tuesday into Wednesday

Temperatures will once again push the upper 80s and low 90s on Tuesday to close out the month of May. Dew points will be climbing into the upper 60s as well. This will make it start to feel muggy and uncomfortable to those sensitive to the heat and humidity.

Another mild overnight is anticipated with lows only falling into the upper 60s. This ahead of more heat and humidity in the forecast for Wednesday. There will be a chance some areas, mainly northern counties in the ABC 36 viewing area, could see storms Wednesday evening. This threat will mainly be north and west of Lexington. A cluster of storms will develop across Indiana and Ohio during the day on Wednesday. As this cluster of storms moves southward, it could impact our northern counties. After this cluster of storms loses daytime heating, it will begin to weaken by the overnight. This will likely lessen the risk of severe weather for much of central and eastern Kentucky.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast for Thursday as the bulk of the system will pass through the region. A large portion of the viewing area is already under a Level 1 Severe Risk, with damaging wind gusts being the primary concern. Be sure to stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for more details.