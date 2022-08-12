Another cold front to usher in fall-like temperatures

We saw one cold front move through central and eastern Kentucky on Thursday morning, with a secondary front expected to move in late Thursday night into Friday. While we don’t expect the secondary front to have much moisture associated with it, it will reinforce cooler air for the end of the week.

Meantime, expect temperatures to fall to near 60 by Friday morning, with partly cloudy skies overhead.

High pressure takes hold of our weather pattern for Friday and Saturday, with daytime temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. This will make for pleasant conditions for any outdoor activities.

Overnight Friday, under clear skies and light winds, temperatures will have an opportunity to fall into the mid and upper 50s. Compared to the temperatures we have been feeling, this will feel chilly, so don’t forget the jacket early Saturday morning. While this is abnormally cool, it doesn’t come close to the record low temperatures for July 13th of 46 degrees set in 1964.

By Sunday, humidity begins to creep back into the region, and we will be watching a complex of showers and thunderstorms expected to arrive from the north. It’s unclear exactly how this complex will evolve, so temperatures will be hard to pinpoint. We can expect unsettled weather to continue through Monday.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the near 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s.