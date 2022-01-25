Another Cold and Dry Night Ahead.

A chilly day, but not terrible. Expect the same Wednesday with more sun though. With a light wind Wednesday and Thursday mornings, we will feel wind chills 0-10°. Thursday looks decent. Friday looks like light snow across the area. Overall, a cold, and continued dry week.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Our low near 12. North winds around 5. We will feel a bit colder as wind chills will be 0-5°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold with a high of 26.

Thursday: Partly sunny and a high of 40.

Thursday night: Cloudy with a 30% chance of snow showers. A low of 27.

Friday: a 30% chance of snow showers and a high of 34.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. A high of 29

Sunday: Partly sunny and a high of 38.

Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 42

Tuesday: Fairly sunny. A mild high of 52.

*Today in weather history

1965 – Alta, UT, was in the midst of a storm that left the town buried under 105 inches of snow establishing a record for the state. (David Ludlum)

1987 – The second major storm in three days hit the Eastern Seaboard producing up to 15 inches of snow in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Up to 30 inches of snow covered the ground in Virginia following the two storms. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1988 – High winds created blizzard conditions in the mountains of Colorado. Winds gusted to 109 mph at Echo Lake, and a wind gust to 193 mph was reported atop Mount Evans. A “nor’easter” moving up the Atlantic Coast spread heavy snow from the Carolinas to New England, with as much as 16 inches reported in the Poconos of eastern Pennsylvania. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)