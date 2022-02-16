An Elevated Severe Weather Threat is Ahead
The winds are whipping, and it will continue. Temperatures warmed nicely with the strong warm air advection. The winds somewhat negated the “warmth”. A WIND ADVISORY is still in place until 7 pm, but most likely will be reissued for Thursday, and perhaps a high-wind warning? A HIGH WIND WATCH -goes in place 4 pm Thursday-1 Friday for southeastern KY. Thursday will see 60s but with strong winds and heavy rain at times. Thursday will feel like a tropical storm for us. Friday will feel like the Arctic (not exactly, but cold). We rebound temperature-wise this weekend.
Tonight- our winds will be strong. We will see more cloud cover. A mild low of 52. South winds 15-25 mph.
Thursday- cloudy with rain moving in, primarily in the PM. Heavy at times. Isolated thunderstorms are possible too. Rain chance 100%. An inch + of rain is expected. We will peak near 64 again. Winds south 15-25 gusting to near 45 mph.
Thursday night- rain winds down, leftover moisture behind the cold front likely yielding some light snow or perhaps light freezing rain. The temperatures will drop significantly overnight. A low of 26.
Friday- we will end up with sunshine but we will be cold. A high of 37.
Saturday- Mostly sunny and milder. A high of 43.
Sunday- Nice. Mostly sunny and a high of 58
President’s Day- Mostly sunny. A 50% chance of PM showers. A high of 61.
Tuesday- An 80% chance of showers, and a high of 65
Wednesday- Mostly cloudy and a 40% chance of more rain. Wednesday’s high 53.
*Today in weather history
February 14-16th of 2003 saw 3-7″ of rainfall in eastern Kentucky, leading to one of Kentucky’s biggest flood events.
2015- Around a foot of snow for a line from Madisonville-Lebanon-Pikeville. 14″ of snow reported in Jessamine County.
Lexington’s record high for today is 69 degrees set in 2018. 10.5″ of snow on this date in 2015.