An Active Week of Weather Ahead

Rain Chances Daily. Thunderstorm Chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Maybe Even Some Snowflakes Late Week.
Jeff Andrews,

A zonal jet stream pattern looks to bring a series of fronts through the region this week with several chances for rain and even a bit of snow by late week.

The highest rain chances look to occur Tuesday and then again Wednesday afternoon when a few thunderstorms will be possible.

By late week, a large upper low looks to swing into the Great Lakes/Ohio Valley with a cold snap and even a few wet flakes of snow possible.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness.  Low 40°

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers.  High 60°

TUESDAY: Scattered morning showers then afternoon rain likely.  High 64°

WEDNESDAY: Showers becoming likely with a few storms possible.  High 70°

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and high of  61°

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and a chilly high of 49°

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a 30% chance of showers.  High 48°

SUNDAY: Much better.  Sunshine and a high of 61°

 

-Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

