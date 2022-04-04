An Active Week of Weather Ahead

Rain Chances Daily. Thunderstorm Chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Maybe Even Some Snowflakes Late Week.

A zonal jet stream pattern looks to bring a series of fronts through the region this week with several chances for rain and even a bit of snow by late week.

The highest rain chances look to occur Tuesday and then again Wednesday afternoon when a few thunderstorms will be possible.

By late week, a large upper low looks to swing into the Great Lakes/Ohio Valley with a cold snap and even a few wet flakes of snow possible.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness. Low 40°

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers. High 60°

TUESDAY: Scattered morning showers then afternoon rain likely. High 64°

WEDNESDAY: Showers becoming likely with a few storms possible. High 70°

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and high of 61°

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and a chilly high of 49°

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a 30% chance of showers. High 48°

SUNDAY: Much better. Sunshine and a high of 61°

-Meteorologist Jeff Andrews