ACLU to sue over Kentucky law banning gender-affirming care for trans minors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday announced it has filed a lawsuit over one of Kentucky’s newest laws banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

In a statement, the ACLU called the bill an “unconstitutional measure” and said it was a “political attack” against transgender people.

“Under the Constitution, trans youth in Kentucky have the right to medically necessary care. We are filing litigation today to protect against this imminent threat to their well-being and make certain they can thrive by continuing to receive medical care,” said ACLU-KY Legal Director Corey Shapiro. “We look forward to ensuring health care providers can continue to provide transgender Kentuckians with health care consistent with the standards of medicine adopted by leading medical authorities, not radical politicians.”

To read the full lawsuit, head here: ky_sb_150_complaint_final_05.03.23

The bill of concern is Senate Bill 150, which would ban gender-affirming medical care for minors as well as require parental notification on “sexually-related matters” and not require educators to use pronouns that don’t match the student’s gender on their birth certificate among other things.

SB 150 passed in both the House and Senate. Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed the passage, which was then overridden by legislators.

