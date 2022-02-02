A Winter Storm Moves In Wednesday

A very nice day for the area. Lexington hit 60. The last time we saw that was 62 on New Year’s Day. Heavy rain potential moves in for Wednesday and Thursday. We will likely see a couple of waves of heavy rain. The slow-moving system will likely drop a lot of rain. Perhaps 2-4″. Unfortunately, the potential for freezing rain (ice) is there as well, especially in the I-64 corridor.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy and a low of 39. South winds at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: more clouds and rain moves in, likely in the early morning from west to east. A high of 48. Rain chance 100%

Thursday- cloudy with a 100% chance of rain, heavy at times. A high of 43.

Thursday night: The bottom drops out. Temperatures drop and rain changes over to a variety of precipitation. A wintry mix, sleet, snow, and…freezing rain. Lexington falls to around 32 by 5 pm. 22 by daybreak Friday.

Friday: Precipitation lingers. Probably light snow in Lexington. A cold high of 29. North winds 10-15.

Saturday: Fairly sunny but cold. A high of 32

Sunday: Better. Partly sunny and a high of 40.

Monday: Partly sunny and a high of 35.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 38.

*Today in weather history

1996-Light snow began falling across eastern Kentucky. By 10 am 2/2, 4-6″ of snow accumulated in southeastern Kentucky. By the end of the system, the NWS office in Jackson recorded a record 6″ of snow. A record for 2/2.