A Windy, Warm & Wet start to your Sunday..

Jeremy Kappell,

Low pressure approaching out of the Middle Mississippi River Valley tonight looks to bring us some rain and gusty conditions developing overnight.

Jeremy 11pm Surface

In fact, a Wind Advisory has been posted for much of the region including Richmond, Lexington, Georgetown and points west starting at 5 AM Sunday morning.

2020 Wtvq Earth

The strongest gusts look to arrive by late morning with model data indicating widespread 40 to 45 mph gusts will be likely in the advised area.

2020 Wljc Futurecast Wind Gust

SUNDAY: Windy with scattered mainly AM showers and falling temps.  High 60°

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler.  High 45°

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer again.  High 62°

WEDNESDAY: Windy with AM rain.  Temps falling.  High 60°

2020 7 Day Pm

After a cold shot on Thursday, temps quickly moderate again by the first weekend of December.  Enjoy.

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell

