A Windy, Warm & Wet start to your Sunday..

Low pressure approaching out of the Middle Mississippi River Valley tonight looks to bring us some rain and gusty conditions developing overnight.

In fact, a Wind Advisory has been posted for much of the region including Richmond, Lexington, Georgetown and points west starting at 5 AM Sunday morning.

The strongest gusts look to arrive by late morning with model data indicating widespread 40 to 45 mph gusts will be likely in the advised area.

SUNDAY: Windy with scattered mainly AM showers and falling temps. High 60°

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler. High 45°

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer again. High 62°

WEDNESDAY: Windy with AM rain. Temps falling. High 60°

After a cold shot on Thursday, temps quickly moderate again by the first weekend of December. Enjoy.

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell