It was yet another day to hang onto your hat day on Monday, especially across Central Kentucky as winds gusts between 50 and 60 miles per hour as a strong area of low pressure moved through the heart of the Ohio Valley. After some gusty showers around the lunch hour, the sun came out ahead of the cold front, allowing the strong wind above the surface and make it to ground level, which allowed for the higher wind gusts. Luckily we managed to avoid any organized severe weather as that stayed just to our north into parts of Indiana and Ohio. Check out some of the peak wind gusts in Central Kentucky on Monday afternoon.

We are looking at a pretty pleasant finish to the month of February on Tuesday as a quick shot of high pressure drifts into the region. There shouldn’t be any big push of cold air behind the departing cold front so as skies clear and sunshine returns, afternoon highs should reach the low 60s! Enjoy that as more active weather is expected to kick off March.

A warm front will arch through the area on Wednesday, once again pushing afternoon highs well into the 70s to go along with breezy conditions. If we reach the forecast highs in the mid-70s, this would break the record high for March 1st here in Lexington. As the cold front moves through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, the first of 2 rounds of rain will move through with the most favored area for moderate rain being in Southern Kentucky.

Yet another wind and rain event is on tap to end the week with rain returning late Thursday and continuing through the day on Friday. Some heavier downpours may be possible, along with wind gusts 40 to 50 miles per hour so the windy weather pattern is going anywhere for now. Colder air will filter in for the first weekend of March but the key is that we should be dry into early next week as highs moderate into the 50s.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Lows in the upper-40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant. Highs in the low-60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasantly cool. Lows in the upper-40s.