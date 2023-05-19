It was a decent finish to the week weather-wise across Central and Eastern Kentucky, even with a decent amount of mid-level cloudiness for parts of the area as a south flow pushed moisture into the area. Even without much sunshine, most locations reached the mid to upper 70s for afternoon highs as some dry air in the mid-levels kept the isolated shower chance to a minimum. A few spots did manage to see a few peeks of sunshine, especially around daybreak Friday morning.

The much advertised cold front that we’ve discussed much of the week will make a run through the commonwealth as we kick off the weekend Saturday. Expect rain and storms to move in and pick up in intensity and coverage during the early morning hours and continue after daybreak. While severe weather isn’t expected, we could see some moderate to heavier rain and storms at times, with rain totals over 1 inch in several spots. Of course with it being a spring weekend, there are plenty of outdoor events/activities scheduled Saturday. Right now it appears the bulk of the steady rain will fall here in the Bluegrass during the morning hours before ending through the afternoon. Areas of Southern and Eastern Kentucky may be looking at the end of the day before the showers depart.

Once the front clears and the rain ends, we are in store for a fantastic stretch of weather beginning Sunday and continuing into next week. With high pressure building in and setting up shop across the Ohio Valley temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s for Sunday and Monday so conditions should be nice to finish out the weekend. Much of next week looks dry and unseasonably warm, with afternoon highs back into the low 80s so it’s going to feel much more like summer just ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mild with rain and storms moving in. Lows in the low-60s.

SATURDAY: Rain and storms, ending late. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the upper-40s.