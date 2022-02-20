A Warm Start To Your Week
Rain chances move in late Monday night
We warmed nicely to end the weekend. A bit on the breezy side. We continue warm to start the week. Dry for another day. A wet week is ahead. Likely three different rounds of rain, heavy at times.
Tonight: Mainly clear, breezy south winds 10-15 mph and a low of 38.
Monday: Increasing cloud cover in the afternoon. Breezy south winds 10-15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph. A high of 63.
Rain moves in late Monday night toward the start of Tuesday.
Tuesday: Rain off and on, heavy at times. We are likely to see 2+ inches of rain. A few rumbles of thunder are possible too. South winds 10-15 gusting up to 30 mph. A high of 63.
Rain continues Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
Wednesday: a brief break between systems. Mostly cloudy and a cooler high of 47.
Wednesday late night into early Thursday looks like our next wet system.
Thursday: rain, heavy at times. Breezy as well. a high of 49. An inch of rain is likely.
Thursday night: rain continues, we could have a wintry mix too. A low of 32.
Friday: a wintry mix is likely at times, a high of 39.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and continued cold. A high of 38.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and a high of 41.
*Today in weather history.
1.96″ of rain for Lexington in 2019. 80 degrees on this date in 2018.
In 2015, Arctic air combined with a deep snowpack to produce some very cold conditions. The London-Corbin Airport hit -17.