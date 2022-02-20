A Warm Start To Your Week

Rain chances move in late Monday night

We warmed nicely to end the weekend. A bit on the breezy side. We continue warm to start the week. Dry for another day. A wet week is ahead. Likely three different rounds of rain, heavy at times.

Tonight: Mainly clear, breezy south winds 10-15 mph and a low of 38.

Monday: Increasing cloud cover in the afternoon. Breezy south winds 10-15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph. A high of 63.

Rain moves in late Monday night toward the start of Tuesday.

Tuesday: Rain off and on, heavy at times. We are likely to see 2+ inches of rain. A few rumbles of thunder are possible too. South winds 10-15 gusting up to 30 mph. A high of 63.

Rain continues Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Wednesday: a brief break between systems. Mostly cloudy and a cooler high of 47.

Wednesday late night into early Thursday looks like our next wet system.

Thursday: rain, heavy at times. Breezy as well. a high of 49. An inch of rain is likely.

Thursday night: rain continues, we could have a wintry mix too. A low of 32.

Friday: a wintry mix is likely at times, a high of 39.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and continued cold. A high of 38.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and a high of 41.

*Today in weather history.

1.96″ of rain for Lexington in 2019. 80 degrees on this date in 2018.

In 2015, Arctic air combined with a deep snowpack to produce some very cold conditions. The London-Corbin Airport hit -17.

1988 – Snow and strong northerly winds ushered arctic air into the Great Lakes Region. The temperature at Sault Ste Marie MI plunged from 30 degrees at 5 AM to one below zero by 3 PM, with a wind chill reading of 40 degrees below zero. Five cities in Florida reported record high temperatures for the date. The afternoon high of 90 degrees at Lakeland was just a degree shy of their February record. (The National Weather Summary)

1989 – Thunderstorms developing during the early afternoon produced severe weather from eastern Texas to Alabama and northwest Florida. Thunderstorms spawned a dozen tornadoes during the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms also produced 90 mph winds around Vicksburg MS, and 100 mph winds around Jackson MS. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1990 – Heavy snow spread into southwestern Kansas and the panhandle region of Oklahoma and Texas. Heavier snowfall totals included 12 inches at Boise City OK, 11 inches at Liberal KS, and 10 inches at Spearman TX. Blowing and drifting snow closed roads in the Oklahoma panhandle. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)