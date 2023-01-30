A VERY busy in store with multiple wintry weather chances

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, its been a very rainy and dreary Sunday across central and eastern Kentucky. The rains have pulled out but we are still left with some drizzle. After a few showers and temperatures in the 40s on Monday, we kick off a very active few day stretch with waves of wintry precipitation. Here is our weather headlines.

Temperatures drop Monday evening and a wintry mix moves in. The best frame for this to move in is between 9pm-11pm. So if you have any travel plans Monday night, try to be home by that time.

A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will last into Tuesday morning with light accumulations of each a possibility.

We are not expecting a lot a either precipitation type as most see up to .10″ of freezing rain and lots of coatings to maybe up to 1″ in spots of snow. But it doesn’t take a lot of wintry weather to cause issues, especially when you are dealing with any amount of freezing rain. So prepare from issues on the road ways Tuesday morning and allow extra travel time to get to your destinations. By later Tuesday morning, we clear things out for a while. But we quickly cue up our next wave later Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Of course no one weather event is the same, but this looks a lot like the Monday night – Tuesday wave with light accumulations of freezing rain, sleet, rain, and snow once again. Midnight things will still be going as it focuses a little farther south.

By later Wednesday morning, things will begin to taper off as temperatures continue to drop below freezing creating slick spots. Travel trouble is possible Wednesday morning as well.

I can’t say enough that this is NOT a lot of accumulations with any precipitation type, but it doesn’t take a lot to cause issues. Say it with me – even the slightest of freezing rain can cause significant issues on the roadways. I also want to stress that at this time I do not expect any power issues other than maybe a scattered outage under the heavier patches of freezing rain.

The models are going back and forth on a possible third system later Wednesday into Thursday. At this time we will watch it and see what it can deliver, if anything.

As always, the ABC36 Storm Team will keep you up to date on-air and on-line through out it all! #kywx

SUNDAY NIGHT: Areas of drizzle with patchy frost. Lows in the low-40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. A wintry mix moves in late. Highs in the low 40s dropping into the 30s.

MONDAY NIGHT: A wintry mix is likely with slick travel. Lows in the upper 20s.