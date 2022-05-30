A Summer-like Unofficial Start to Summer..

High pressure anchored on the East Coast remains firmly in control as we head into Memorial Day.

A south breeze will combine with abundant sunshine to boost temps into the mid-upper 80’s as we honor our fallen.

Heat and humidity increases Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a slow moving cold front as highs near 90.

The arrival of this front will bring the potential for some strong storms by late afternoon/early evening Wednesday.

Well see a better chance of widespread rain arriving Thursday as the front shifts to the south with cooler and drier conditions returning for the end of next week.

MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny and very warm. High 87°

TUESDAY: Sunny, turning hot and more humid. High 89°

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with storms possible late day. High 90°

THURSDAY: Showers and storms becoming likely. High 78°

Enjoy.

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell