A Summer-like Unofficial Start to Summer..

Jeremy Kappell,

High pressure anchored on the East Coast remains firmly in control as we head into Memorial Day.

A south breeze will combine with abundant sunshine to boost temps into the mid-upper 80’s as we honor our fallen.

Heat and humidity increases Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a slow moving cold front as highs near 90.

The arrival of this front will bring the potential for some strong storms by late afternoon/early evening Wednesday.

Well see a better chance of widespread rain arriving Thursday as the front shifts to the south with cooler and drier conditions returning for the end of next week.

MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny and very warm.  High 87°

TUESDAY: Sunny, turning hot and more humid.  High 89°

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with storms possible late day.  High 90°

THURSDAY: Showers and storms becoming likely.  High 78°

Enjoy.

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell

 

 

