A Summer-like Unofficial Start to Summer..
High pressure anchored on the East Coast remains firmly in control as we head into Memorial Day.
A south breeze will combine with abundant sunshine to boost temps into the mid-upper 80’s as we honor our fallen.
Heat and humidity increases Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a slow moving cold front as highs near 90.
The arrival of this front will bring the potential for some strong storms by late afternoon/early evening Wednesday.
Well see a better chance of widespread rain arriving Thursday as the front shifts to the south with cooler and drier conditions returning for the end of next week.
MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny and very warm. High 87°
TUESDAY: Sunny, turning hot and more humid. High 89°
WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with storms possible late day. High 90°
THURSDAY: Showers and storms becoming likely. High 78°
Enjoy.
-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell