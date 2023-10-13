It was another ideal day of weather to end the week on Friday with lots of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures. With highs topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s, it felt more like mid-September instead of mid-October. A south wind helped push the warmth and some additional moisture into the region and that trend will continue as a cold front moves through the region as we roll into the weekend. Hopefully you’ve enjoyed the weather over the last few days because we have some significant changes on the way in the coming days.

Our scattered shower chances will increase into the early hours of Saturday with occasional rain expected through the day on Saturday. Temperatures should drop back into the mid to upper 60s, which isn’t far off of average for this time of the year but definitely cooler than what we enjoyed to close out the week. While Saturday shouldn’t be a wash-out by any stretch, keep the rain gear handy as we’ll be dodging showers throughout the day.

Of course there are plenty of big events going on in Lexington with the “daily double” of Keeneland Saturday afternoon followed by Kentucky and Missouri at Kroger Field Saturday evening at 7:30pm. Right now some of the data is suggesting we could see a dry window in the evening during the game, but take the rain gear along plus dress accordingly. Temperatures will be dropping into the 50s and the wind will stay up, gusting to over 20 miles per hour on occasion so the kicking and passing games could be impacted.

The remainder of the weekend looks dreary and cool as an upper level low hangs back over the Ohio Valley. With low clouds, spotty showers and a north wind bringing additional cool air into the region, afternoon highs will struggle to reach the low and mid-50s both Sunday and Monday so it will feel more like mid-November into early next week.

The upper low will eventually drift off to the northeast by the middle part of next week allowing high pressure to build in from the west. This should help push afternoon highs back closer to normal for October with sunshine returning and highs back into the upper 60s and low 70s by next Wednesday and Thursday.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: Breezy and cooler with scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few showers, breezy and cool. Lows in the upper 40s.