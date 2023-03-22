It was a dreary Wednesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with low clouds, occasional showers and cool temperatures, although a breezy south wind at 15 to 20 miles per hour helped push our afternoon “highs” into the low to mid-50s despite the clouds and occasional drizzle/light showers. The good news is the gloomy weather won’t stick around for Thursday as some quick changes are on the way.

With a warm front arcing through the commonwealth into early Thursday will allowing temperatures to rise so expect readings into low 60s out the door on Thursday. Expect an unseasonably warm day with afternoon highs surging into the mid and upper 70s thanks to a mix of clouds and sunshine and southwest wind gusting 35 to 40 miles per hour. It should be mainly dry with much of the rain and storm activity off to our north.

As the boundary drops to the south and a wave of low pressure rides along it, our heavy rain chances increase for areas along and north of I-64 as several rounds of rain and storms could create some high water issues and some minor river flooding. Much of the data is kicking out a solid 2″-4″ rain from late Thursday night until the heaviest rain begins to taper off by Saturday afternoon. A Flood Watch is out for areas Lexington northward from 8pm Thursday until 2pm on Saturday.

The greatest threat for organized severe weather will be for areas to our southwest although part of Southern and Southwestern Kentucky are in a Level 1 (out of 5) risk for a few strong storms on Friday. It is still a “conditional threat” with any clearing in that part of the state increasing instability and the chances of a few strong storms. With quite a temperature gradient across the front and low to mid-70s expected down south, this bears watching into Friday afternoon.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Breezy with rising temperatures, mainly dry. Lows in the mid-50s climbing into the low 60s by daybreak.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and warm. Highs in the mid to upper-70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Breezy with rain returning. Lows in the-low 60s.