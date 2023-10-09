It was all about location across Central and Eastern Kentucky on Monday as a wave of energy slide through the commonwealth. Most of the cloudiness and light showers were confined to our southern counties, while the Bluegrass got into more sunshine earlier in the day. Of course the clouds had a big impact on afternoon highs with upper 60s in Central Kentucky while the southeastern mountains struggled to get into the low 50s thanks to the clouds and light rain.

After a chilly start Tuesday with readings in the upper 30s and low 40s, we should see a pleasant fall day with sunshine across the board along with afternoon highs climbing back into the mid to upper 60s. These readings are right around average for mid-October and the good news is that even warmer air will be on the way for the mid-week.

Expect a significant jump in temperatures from Tuesday to Wednesday as a warm front arcs through the Ohio Valley from the southwest. This will open the door for much warmer air to slide into the region for the late week. Afternoon highs should jump into the mid-70s Wednesday before surging to around 80 degrees on Thursday, which is about 10 degrees above average. Of course when we see that kind of a warm-up in October, it usually means some changes are not far off so our rain and storm chances will ramp up Late Friday and into early Saturday. Temperatures will take a tumble into the upper 50s and low 60s for highs this weekend, with spotty showers from time to time so be prepared for that.

We should see some decent rainfall totals between the main surface cold front bringing rain and storms, in addition to the off and on rain through the weekend. Hopefully most spots will see around an inch of rain or more stretched out over a 3 to 4 day period, which would be beneficial given that much of the area remains either abnormally dry and in a Moderate Drought per the latest Drought Monitor out last week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, a nice fall day. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the low 40s.