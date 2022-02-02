A Major Winter Storm Is Just Starting For Us

A rainy day for us with temperatures for most in the 40s. A few spots cracked 50. Rain continues tonight and Thursday. We will likely see a couple of waves of heavy rain. The slow-mover will likely drop a lot of rain. Unfortunately, the potential for freezing rain (ice) is there as we get into Thursday afternoon. More so toward PM commute time.

Tonight: Rain continues. We will have breaks at times. South winds 10-15.

Thursday- Cloudy with a 100% chance of rain, heavy at times. We transition over in the afternoon to freezing rain, sleet, etc…we peak near 43 and fall through the afternoon.

Thursday night: The bottom drops out. Temperatures drop and rain changes over to a variety of precipitation. A wintry mix, sleet, snow, and…freezing rain.

Friday: Precipitation lingers. Probably light snow in Lexington. A cold high of 29. North winds 10-15.

Saturday: Fairly sunny but cold. A high of 32

Sunday: Better. Partly sunny and a high of 40.

Monday: Partly sunny and a high of 34.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 40

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 42.

*Today in weather history

In 1985, a major snowstorm hit eastern Kentucky. 5-12″ of snow fell in most of eastern KY. 18″ was reported on Black Mountain. Drifts up to 6′. Numerous power outages as well.