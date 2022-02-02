A Major Winter Storm Is Just Starting For Us

Jeff Andrews,

A rainy day for us with temperatures for most in the 40s.  A few spots cracked 50.  Rain continues tonight and Thursday.  We will likely see a couple of waves of heavy rain.  The slow-mover will likely drop a lot of rain.  Unfortunately, the potential for freezing rain (ice) is there as we get into Thursday afternoon.  More so toward PM commute time.

Tonight: Rain continues.  We will have breaks at times.  South winds 10-15.

Thursday- Cloudy with a 100% chance of rain, heavy at times.  We transition over in the afternoon to freezing rain, sleet, etc…we peak near 43 and fall through the afternoon.

Thursday night: The bottom drops out.  Temperatures drop and rain changes over to a variety of precipitation.  A wintry mix, sleet, snow, and…freezing rain.

Friday: Precipitation lingers.  Probably light snow in Lexington.  A cold high of 29.  North winds 10-15.

Saturday: Fairly sunny but cold.  A high of 32

Sunday: Better.  Partly sunny and a high of 40.

Monday: Partly sunny and a high of 34.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 40

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 42.

*Today in weather history

In 1985, a major snowstorm hit eastern Kentucky.  5-12″ of snow fell in most of eastern KY.  18″ was reported on Black Mountain.  Drifts up to 6′.  Numerous power outages as well.Snip Radar 430 Pm

Categories: Local Weather Headlines, Storm Team Weather Blog, Weather, Weather Forecast

Related