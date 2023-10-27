After an amazing week of weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky some rain showers returned to the area on Friday. With a late morning early afternoon arrival in the Bluegrass, afternoon highs were held in check into the upper 60s and low 70s while Southern and Southeastern Kentucky surged into the mid-70s. It was still unseasonably mild for late October and this will continue into the weekend before big changes arrive early next week. The fall colors are really flourishing so enjoy those over the weekend.

A slow moving front will slide into the region on Saturday keeping the chances for a few scattered showers across the area. It should be another unseasonably mild day with quite a spread in afternoon highs expected. Right now the Bluegrass Region should top out in the low 70s with areas to the south and east possibility reaching the upper 70s. It shouldn’t be a widespread rain and much of the data is showing a “dry” window during the evening hours which would be perfect timing. Of course Kentucky and Tennessee kick off at 7pm at Kroger Field on Saturday evening. While there may be a few showers for tailgating, we should be mainly dry for the game with temperatures in the upper 60s during the game! Take the rain gear along just to be on the safe side.

The second half of the weekend and beyond it looks wet and much cooler. A wave of low pressure will ride along the front so expect solid rain chances kicking in late Saturday night and continuing through Sunday and Monday, even behind the departing cold front. We should be looking at rainfall totals in the 1″ to 2″ range, which is great news given the on-going drought. The much advertised chilly air will slowly work in beginning Monday with highs only around 50 degrees (with a chilly rain) before the coldest air of the season arrives. Halloween looks chilly with highs in the upper 40s so the kiddos will need to dress accordingly for Halloween and trick or treating. Early morning lows should dip into the mid-20s by the middle of next week with a hard freeze possible which will bring the growing season to an end.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, mainly dry. Lows in the mid-60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain returns late. Lows in the low-60s.