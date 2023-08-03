A few dry and hot days heading into the weekend

It sure didn’t look or feel like early August on Thursday across Central and Eastern Kentucky thanks to low clouds, light rain and some lingering drizzle. As a result afternoon highs struggled to reach the mid and upper 70s, a solid 10 plus degrees below average for this time of the year. Despite the “cooler” temperatures, humidity levels stayed high so it was quite a muggy day. There is some better news as we close out the week and head into the weekend.

A weak boundary off to our north will slide in Friday pushing a lot of the moisture to the south of the commonwealth. This will help usher in some drier air so we’ve really backed off on the rain and storm chances to close out the week. Of course with more sunshine and a high sunshine angle still in place, temperatures should warm back into the upper 80s and close to 90 degrees so it will feel hot again after the brief break on Thursday. While humidity levels won’t be off the charts, it will be a touch on the muggy side so keep that in mind not only for Friday but through the upcoming weekend.

Saturday looks hot and dry with highs right around 90 degrees so make sure and hydrate if you plan on spending any time outdoors with it being a weekend day. Our break from the active and unsettled weather will come to end Sunday as another area of low pressure drags a frontal boundary through the Ohio Valley. Our chances for rain and storms will ramp up late Sunday and into Monday. Unfortunately it does appear that strong to severe storms will be on the table during that window. The extended outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has parts of Central and Eastern Kentucky in the potential risk area Sunday and into Monday so this is something we’ll need to monitor in the coming days.

Once that system slides through Kentucky late Monday, we should enjoy a few more dry days with afternoon highs into the low to mid-80s before another storm system ramps up our storm chances toward the latter part of next week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds, patchy fog late. Lows in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, heating up. Highs in the upper-80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Fair skies and quiet. Lows in the upper-60s.