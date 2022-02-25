A Cool Dryout For Us

When Will We See 50° Again?

1.71″ of rain the last few days in Lexington. 7.50″ for February. 3″ is normal. The 5th wettest February on record. Nowhere near the 2018 record of 10.13″. We continue cloudy into Saturday. We should be rain-free into mid-next week, if not longer. Sunday early could see light snow in southern, southeastern KY. We should see some sun Sunday.

Tonight: Cloudy and cold. North winds at 5 mph. A low of 26.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 43.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a high of 48. Our far southern and southeastern counties could see light snow early Sunday.

Monday: Mostly sunny and a high of 50

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 54.

Wednesday: partly cloudy and a high of 51.

Thursday: partly cloudy and a high of 56.

Friday: Partly cloudy and a high of 64.

*Today in weather history

Lexington had a record-high 74 in 2000. 5.8″ of snow in 1993. 1.57″ of rainfall in 1972. 1972 also featured a four-day rainfest across Kentucky. A “Ball” of lightning damaged a television tower.

1988 – Overnight snow squalls in the Lower Great Lakes Region buried Pulaski NY under 17 inches of snow. Sunny and mild weather prevailed across the rest of the nation. Havre MT reported a record high of 66 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1989 – Thirteen cities in Florida reported record low temperatures for the date, including Jacksonville with a reading of 24 degrees. Severe cold in Florida claimed three lives and resulted in 250 to 300 million dollars crop damage. Unseasonably warm weather prevailed in the central U.S. Dodge City KS reported a record high of 80 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1990 – Snow spread across the northeastern U.S. Massachusetts was blanketed with 8 to 15 inches of snow, 5 to 10 inches was reported in Rhode Island, and totals in Connecticut ranged up to 10.5 inches at New Canaan. In central New York State, snow and high winds resulted in a number of chain-reaction multiple accidents, and a total of 108 persons were injured. Snow and high winds created white-out conditions along Interstate 87 in Saratoga County NY. Subzero cold was reported from Minnesota through Michigan to northern New England. Duluth MN reported a record low of 26 degrees below zero. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)